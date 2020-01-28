Minister of Education on Further ETFO Escalation

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding further escalation by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO):

“Teacher union leaders once again are breaking their promise to parents as they proceed with a full one-day withdrawal of services, province-wide. The consequences of union-led escalation are real, as families are forced to find child care on short notice.

Repeated escalation at the expense of our students, to advance higher compensation, higher wages, and even more generous benefits, is unacceptable for parents and students in our province. We firmly believe students should be in class, which is why we continue to stand ready to negotiate to reach a deal Ontario students deserve.”