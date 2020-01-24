Weather – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9.
Tonight – Periods of snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.
News Tidbits – Did you know that the Big Bear does gluten-free fried fish with gluten-free gravy for your french fries? What a great treat!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – January 24 - January 24, 2020
- Thursday Morning News – January 23 - January 23, 2020
- Week 2 – Winner of the LDHCF ‘Catch the Ace’ Announced! - January 22, 2020