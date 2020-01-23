Saint-Nom de Jésus students have fun learning

Students at École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) had a lot of fun with the education game OSMO. Through this game, students can learn the letters of the alphabet, numbers as well as the basic elements of coding.
