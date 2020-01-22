OPP Video Series Focuses on Historical and Unsolved Cases

After the success of the OPP Investigative Lens – Serial Instinct video series, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) turns the lens to a new series focused on unsolved homicide and missing person cases.

The OPP provides a behind-the-scenes look at open investigations and unique techniques in the hopes of sparking new tips from the public that could potentially help solve these cases.

‘This video series is a different approach to reach the public in a meaningful way and hopefully generate new leads. It also allows us to showcase the efforts of investigative teams in solving a historic missing person case featuring never-before-seen footage of undercover scenarios,’ says Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford.

Someone Knows Something

Sonia Varaschin – The 42-year-old health care professional was brutally murdered in her home in Orangeville in 2010. Her body was found days later in a wooded area. After nine years, what do we know and where does the investigation stand?

Melanie Ethier – It’s been 23 years since Melanie disappeared without a trace while walking home in a small northern town. Where do police look when there is no evidence and how do investigators stay motivated to solve the case?

Kathy Wilson – A case is not closed until it is solved. Thirty-nine years later, the OPP gets a confession and the family gets peace. This video is a rare look at the evidence and techniques the OPP can now share including interviews with the family and the undercover officer who got close to the murderer, and finally the confession 39 years after the 12-year old’s disappearance.

Are you someone who knows something that might assist in the Sonia Varaschin or Melanie Ethier investigations? Contact Criminal Investigation Services, OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).