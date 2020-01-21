Minister of Education Reacts to Lack of Report Cards

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the lack of report cards for elementary students:

“Yet again, teacher union leaders are risking student success and preventing parents from seeing valuable information about their child’s performance in class. It underscores our government’s insistence that teacher union leaders cancel these strikes that are hurting our kids. And it only strengthens our belief that parents want our government to invest in front-line services, not in compensation and other demands, for some of the highest-paid educators in the country.”