Monday Morning News – January 20

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight- Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 14 with temperature rising to minus 6 by morning. Wind chill minus 22 this evening.

Make sure you bundle up this morning if you are walking.

News Tidbits – The Jacobs rink from Sault Ste. Marie had a 6-5 victory in the Canadian Open in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. This win was worth $35,000 and 12 Pinty’s Cup points to the team. The Jacobs team is one of six teams to have won three straight Grand Slams.

All four major teachers unions are engaged in job action this week. They are working on new collective agreements with the Progressive Conservative government. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is holding strikes today in the York Region, Toronto and Ottawa-Carleton school boards. The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation is holding a one-day strike at some boards on Tuesday, as is the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association.

Once again the Wawa Churches have joined forces to host a Stew Dinner on Family Day. This is the wrap up for the Wawa Winter Carnival and will be held at the Legion Hall. The Legion Lift will be in service and this community event will be accessible to everyone. This event will raise funds for the Lady Dunn Health Centre and Iris Place. Be sure to get your ticket today!

CAO Maury O’Neill and Clerk Cathy Cyr are attending the 2020 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Conference in Toronto from Sunday, January 19 to Tuesday, January 21.