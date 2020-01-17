Significant Snowfall expected over the weekend

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall amounts expected Saturday through Sunday morning.

An approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall to Northeastern and Far-Northeastern Ontario starting overnight Friday night and will continue until Sunday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected. Strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h will create areas of local blowing snow on Saturday afternoon. The snow will ease to light flurries Sunday morning.

Visibilities will be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which can make travel hazardous. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

4:49 AM EST Friday 17 January 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Significant snowfall amounts expected Saturday through Sunday morning.

An approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall to Northeastern and Eastern Ontario starting Saturday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected. Strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h will create areas of local blowing snow on Saturday afternoon. The snow will ease to light flurries Sunday morning.

Visibilities will be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which can make travel hazardous. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Warnings may be issued as the event draws near.