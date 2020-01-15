Wednesday Morning News – January 15

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning and late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature falling to minus 7 this morning then steady. Wind chill minus 7 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

News Tidbits – Grade 8 students and parents are invited to take part in the Open House event at École secondaire Saint-Joseph on tonight, Wednesday, January 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the school located at 101 Churchill Ave. in Wawa.

Avery Grouette-McDougall from the Marathon High School has a chance to earn one of 36 Loran Awards valued up to $100,000 over four years for undergraduate studies in Canada. Avery is among the top 88 of 5,194 candidates from across Canada, based on evidence of character, commitment to service in the community, and leadership potential. If not selected as a Loran Scholar, she is eligible to receive a $5,000 finalist award. Good Luck Avery!

Residents along Highway 11 are keeping the pressure on the government to change winter road maintenance and safety in Northern Onttario. NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk-James Bay) is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday evening to discuss these concerns. MPP Bourgouin will be joined by guest speakers Roger Sigouin – Mayor of Hearst, Fred Potvin – Commander of Hearst and Kapuskasing for Cochrane EMS and Mario Villeneuve – President of Villeneuve Construction.

The Official Opposition NDP Caucus will hold its caucus retreat in Ottawa next month to continue standing against the Ontario government’s callous cost cutting agenda, and to keep building new plans to make life better for families. “We will not just oppose, but propose solutions that will make life better for all of us. We will be ready with more legislation, more ideas, and more plans to correct the wrongs, and start building the province Ontarians deserve.”, said NDP Caucus Chair Michael Mantha, MPP for Algoma—Manitoulin.

Isabella Bosch, a Grade 12 Student at St. Ignatius High School has been awarded a $500 top prize in the Rotary 4-Way Test Essay Contest. According to Rotary Essay Contest Chair Ken Boshcoff, “Isabella’s essay won because of its logical structure and personal application of the 4-Way Test as a moral and ethical compass in everyday interactions.” In addition to the top award, Bosch’s essay is competing at the Rotary District 5580 level for an opportunity to win another $1,100 USD. The principles of the Rotary 4-Way Test are:

Is it the TRUTH?

Is it FAIR to all concerned?

Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

The Ontario government has announced that it is extending the life of Pickering nuclear plant beyond planned 2024 closure. The announcement was made the day after a mobile emergency alert was accidentally sent out during what was said to be a routine test Sunday. The Pickering Nuclear Plant is one of the oldest nuclear stations in the world.