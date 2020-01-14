ES Saint-Joseph hockey team benefits from community support

On January 7, Mr. Ulo Pihelgas, Northern Credit Union delegate, presented a cheque in the amount of $850 to the École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) hockey team! The team, under the direction of Mr. Kevin Auger, teacher at École secondaire Saint-Joseph, also held a sale of pastries in the school on December 13. The funds raised will be used towards the team’s participation at the 2020 Franco-Ontarian Hockey Tournament. Congratulations to all team members for their contribution to the team’s fundraising efforts! The school greatly appreciates the generous contribution from the Northern Credit Union.
