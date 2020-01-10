Snow or Ice Pellets are Expected Saturday and Sunday for Montreal River Harbour East

Special weather statement in effect for:
- Chapleau – Gogama
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
- Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
- Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney
- North Bay – West Nipissing
- Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island – Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)
Snow or ice pellets Saturday into Sunday.
Snow or ice pellets are expected to develop Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible by the time the snow ends Sunday afternoon. Northerly winds gusting to 60 km/h will also lead to blowing snow resulting in reduced visibilities.
There remains considerable uncertainty with exact snowfall and ice pellet accumulations. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.
Travel is expected to be impacted throughout Southern Ontario and southern parts of Northeastern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.
