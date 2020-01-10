Minister of Education – Statement on Continued Strike Action

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announcement of another one-day strike:

“For the fifth time, OSSTF union leaders have directed their members to not show up to class. These union leaders will forcefully advocate for the interests of their members – from higher wages to enhanced entitlements – however, they ought not oppose the academic aspirations of our students.

Students should be in class. It is most concerning that teacher unions’ leaders disagree and continue to impede learning for the next generation. Our government is focused on landing deals that keep students in class so that we end the frustrating experience families face due to predictable union escalation.

This continued strike action is unfair to students and their families.”