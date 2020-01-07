CSC Nouvelon schools in the Algoma District to be closed on January 8, 2020

Since they have not yet reached an agreement with the government, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), which represents support staff in all of Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’ schools and at the board office, will conduct a one-day full strike and withdraw all services in certain regions of Ontario on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The Algoma District is one of the targeted areas.

Due to the impact of the strikes on the smooth operation of schools, including the safety and well-being of all students,Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’ schools in the Algoma District will be closed to all elementary and secondary students on Wednesday, January 8. The Centre des petits program offered within these establishments will also be suspended for the time being. Daycare services as well as before-and-after school programs will however operate normally. All of our schools are expected to resume on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Algoma District

École Saint-Joseph (Blind River)

École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau)

École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville)

École Georges Vanier (Elliot Lake)

École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)

École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie)

École Sainte- Anne (Spanish)

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River)

École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau)

École secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie)

École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

