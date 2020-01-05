Snow to begin this afternoon with Squalls possible towards the Soo

3:51 AM EST Sunday 05 January 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow beginning this afternoon.

Snow associated with a low pressure system will move into the area this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are likely by the time the snow tapers off early Monday morning.

If higher snowfall amounts are anticipated a snowfall warning may be required.

5:07 AM EST Sunday 05 January 2020

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls expected overnight into Monday.

Snow associated with an approaching weather system will affect regions near Lake Superior this afternoon and evening with several centimetres likely. After the system passes overnight, increasing northwest winds will result in the development of lake effect flurries and snow squalls which will persist into Monday.

Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm will be possible in some areas from tonight until late Monday. In addition, northwest winds gusting to 70 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow giving very poor visibility.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

3:50 AM EST Sunday 05 January 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

Snow associated with a low pressure system will move into the area late this morning and will taper off overnight. The snow may fall heavily at times, particularly this afternoon and early evening.

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are likely by the time the snow tapers off overnight.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.