SE OPP Wawa – Lay Charges in Two New Year’s Day Domestic Disputes

On January 1, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of two domestic disputes in Wawa, Ontario.

The first dispute occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. As a result of the investigation, a 27 year old person from Wawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, suffocate or strangle, contrary to section 267(c) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Overcome Resistance by Attempting to Choke, Suffocate or Strangle another Person, contrary to section 246(a) of the CC

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC,

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.

The victim was transported to hospital by Algoma EMS and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second dispute occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m. when officers observed an altercation in progress on Churchill Avenue in Wawa. As a result of the investigation, a 24 year old person from Wawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Breach of Recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Disobeying Order of Court (Two Counts), contrary to section 127 of the CC.

Both accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2020, in Wawa, Ontario.

Victims in abused relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website at: www.victimservicesalgoma.ca.