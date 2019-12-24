9:19 PM EST Tuesday 24 December 2019

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Freezing drizzle expected tonight.

Freezing drizzle continues to develop this evening across portions of northern Ontario and should persist into Christmas morning. Patches of dense fog may also develop tonight and remain through Christmas morning.

Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Agawa – Lake Superior Park Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake Gogama – Foleyet



Freezing drizzle expected tonight and Christmas Day.

Freezing drizzle is expected to develop later tonight and persist into Christmas Day. Patches of dense fog may also develop tonight and remain through Christmas morning.

Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.