Freezing Drizzle Advisory

9:19 PM EST Tuesday 24 December 2019
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville

Freezing drizzle expected tonight.

Freezing drizzle continues to develop this evening across portions of northern Ontario and should persist into Christmas morning. Patches of dense fog may also develop tonight and remain through Christmas morning.

Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

 

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

    • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
    • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
    • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
    • Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
    • Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
    • Gogama – Foleyet

 

