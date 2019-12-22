Sunday Morning News – December 22

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low zero.

News Tidbits – Today is the first of two free public skating evenings hosted by Tim Hortons. Skating is from 6 to 8 p.m. and there will be free hot chocolate.

Don’t forget – Algoma Power has a scheduled outage today for Highway 17 South of Highway 101 including Pinewood Drive, Mills Drive, the Michipicoten River Village and the Wawa Water Treatment plant between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for a line upgrade.