Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 18

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church by calling  705-856-2926.
It is time to renew your magazine subscription to Broadview/Observer for $25.00/year  Please make cheques payable to First United Church & give to Kaireen Morrison.
Dec.  24 – Family Christmas Eve Service  – 7:30 p.m.
The Congregation of First United would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.  On this day we hope you will enjoy the fellowship & love of family & friends wherever you may be.
Come and worship, come and worship.
Worship Christ the newborn King.

