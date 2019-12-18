From the Branch – December 18

Yes, it is almost Christmas and 2019 is only 2 weeks long so we at the Legion wish all our Comrades all the best for 2020. Please be careful during the Holydays when at home or traveling. We also want to say a Thank You to all our friends who have been supporting Branch 429 and hope to see you all in the New Year.

75 years ago our veterans were still in Europe and thinking of home during the Christmas season, and on December 16 1944 the Battle of the Bulge started and it took about a month before the end of this last main offensive was won at the cost of 75,000 allied soldiers and 130,000 German lives.

Anna had just undressed for her shower when the doorbell rang. She went to the door to look and noticed it was her blind neighbor.

she figured he is blind so did not bother to put anything on.

Just as she opened the door the neighbor stepped inside and said, “Good news Anna… I can see again!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.