École Saint-Joseph students celebrate Christmas with parents!

2019 - ESJ Christmas Dinner Orientation: 1

Kindergarten and Junior Kindergarten students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), with the support of their teachers, Ms. Jenny Bouffard and Ms. Monique Gendron, as well as their educators, Ms. Sherry Comtois and Mrs. Marie-France Gagnon, organized a memorable Christmas celebration for their parents. As part of activities, children and parents took part in arts-and-craft activities, sand songs and had the opportunity to share festive family moments at École Saint-Joseph.