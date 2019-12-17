Tuesday Morning News – December 17

Weather – A few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8 with temperature falling to minus 13 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 11 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today.

Lake effect snow from Lake Superior will weaken this morning. A brief period of heavy snow and reduced visibility is then expected early this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible by this evening.

Snow at times heavy will make travel hazardous due to reduced visibilities. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

News Tidbits – A huge thank you goes out to the Wawa Volunteer Fire Fighters who gave up their Sunday to walk the streets of Wawa and the Mission gathering food and toys for the Wawa Christmas Hamper. The generosity of residents meant that $1,127.30 in cash, approximately $2,000 in foods and approximately $500 in toys was collected.

It was dismaying to read that statistics show that more Canadians were hospitalized in 2017 due to alcohol-related causes than were hospitalized for heart attacks.