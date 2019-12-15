Sunday Morning News – December 15

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Baptist Church (Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre) is holding their Men’s Breakfast this morning at 9 am.