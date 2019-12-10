Snow squall watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls developing late this afternoon or early evening persisting through Wednesday night.

Westerly winds over Lake Superior will lead to the development of snow squalls late this afternoon. Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm will be possible under the most intense snow squalls tonight. Winds will shift to the northwest Wednesday morning pushing the snow squalls southward. An additional 15 cm are possible again on Wednesday particularly near and south of Montreal River.

Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times resulting in periods of blowing snow.

These snow squalls will continue into Wednesday night with additional snowfall accumulations of 10 cm possible.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Road closures are possible. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.