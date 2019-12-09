Crime Stoppers asks for help in November 29th Fire

Dec 9, 2019 @ 15:08

Crime Stoppers and the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police are requesting your assistance in solving two suspicious fires.

On the morning of Nov. 29, 2019 the Wawa Fire Department responded to a structure fire in an abandoned motel on Pinewood Drive. Several hours later, firefighters responded to another fire in an abandoned home on Third Avenue, Wawa, Ontario.

Both fires are considered suspicious and are under investigation by the OPP.

If you have information on this crime or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at (705) 942-7867 or 1-800-222-8477. You can also click the “Submit a Tip” button found on our website www.saultcrimestoppers.com or download the P3 app.