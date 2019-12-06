Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Thanks the Superior Children’s Centre

Post Views: 265

Foundation Assistant Angèle Guy with ‘Jean Day’ participants at the Superior Children’s Centre. Mary Lesperance, Helene Parise, Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud, Linda Bonnieul, Genevieve Laniox Verreault, Cathy Cavn Buskirk, Cheri Lowe, Cindy Lacroix, Kasis Ouellette, Robin Marshal Davidson and Pauline Dawson.

 

On December 6, 2019, the staff of the Superior Children’s Centre donated $340.00 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s 2019 Wish Campaign. The staff members have been donating their “Jean Day Fund” to the Foundation since 2009 and to date have contributed over $5,700 to the Foundation.   Thank you to the staff of the Superior Children’s Centre for your continuous support!

There is still time to donate to towards the 2019 Wish Campaign. For every gift made during the campaign, a star with your name is displayed on the Holiday Wish Tree in the main entrance of the hospital. The stars are also a wonderful way to remember a loved one or to honour family members and friends.  All donations made during the Wish campaign support the purchase of a washer/ disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.  To date approximately $43,000 of the needed $125,000 has been raised.   We thank you for your generous and continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

 

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

 

LDHC Foundation

LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
LDHC Foundation

Latest posts by LDHC Foundation (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*