The LDHC Foundation Thanks the Superior Children’s Centre

On December 6, 2019, the staff of the Superior Children’s Centre donated $340.00 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s 2019 Wish Campaign. The staff members have been donating their “Jean Day Fund” to the Foundation since 2009 and to date have contributed over $5,700 to the Foundation. Thank you to the staff of the Superior Children’s Centre for your continuous support!

There is still time to donate to towards the 2019 Wish Campaign. For every gift made during the campaign, a star with your name is displayed on the Holiday Wish Tree in the main entrance of the hospital. The stars are also a wonderful way to remember a loved one or to honour family members and friends. All donations made during the Wish campaign support the purchase of a washer/ disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. To date approximately $43,000 of the needed $125,000 has been raised. We thank you for your generous and continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.