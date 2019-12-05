Thankful Thursday

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would like to thank all of our generous donors who participated in the #GivingTuesday movement making it a huge success!
We’ve raised a total of $4,067 in 24 hours!!
A special thank you to Northern Lights Ford who matched our donations up to $250! #ThankfulThursday.
LDHC Foundation
The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
