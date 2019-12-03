Wawa Men’s Curling Standings – December 2

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|4
|5
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|4
|5
|RODY Ron
|1
|4
|5
|TERRIS, Tom
|4
|3
|4
|McCOY, Joe
|5
|2
|5
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|6
|1
|4
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|6
|1
|5
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|8
|0
|5
|Games – Monday December 9th at 7:00 PM
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|Fahrer
|Rody
|Bumstead
|ESC
|McCoy
|Mitrikas
|Leschishin
|Terris
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris
