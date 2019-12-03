Breaking News

Wawa Men’s Curling Standings – December 2

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 4 5
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 4 5
RODY Ron 1 4 5
TERRIS, Tom 4 3 4
McCOY, Joe 5 2 5
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 6 1 4
MITRIKAS, Erik 6 1 5
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 8 0 5

 

Games – Monday December 9th  at 7:00 PM
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
Fahrer Rody Bumstead ESC
McCoy Mitrikas Leschishin Terris

Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris

