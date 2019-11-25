Snow and Blowing Snow & Winter Storm Watch Expected Wednesday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow and blowing snow is expected Wednesday.

A developing low pressure system over Colorado is expected to track over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay late Wednesday. Snow is expected to develop late Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday evening. Blowing snow is also likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 cm are expected with the heaviest snow falling in the afternoon.

There remains some uncertainty regarding the exact track of this system and associated snowfall amounts. Snowfall warnings may be required as the track of this low becomes more certain.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A winter storm with heavy snow and blowing snow is expected Wednesday.

A developing low pressure system over Colorado is expected to track over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay late Wednesday. Snow with blowing snow is expected to develop Wednesday morning and continue into Wednesday evening.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible with the heaviest snow falling in the afternoon.

There remains some uncertainty regarding the exact track of this system and associated snowfall amounts. This watch may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as the track of this low becomes more certain.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.