Significant Snow on the Way

10:12 PM EST Wednesday 20 November 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snowfall tonight into Thursday.

Snow will begin tonight over portions of Northwestern Ontario spreading eastward towards the Quebec border by Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible by the time the snow ends on Thursday. Areas closer to the shores of Lake Superior may begin as rain and receive less snowfall, particularly areas east of Marathon.

There remains uncertainty regarding the exact location of the highest snowfall amounts. Snowfall warnings may be required for some regions.

This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system that will track south of the region.

10:11 PM EST Wednesday 20 November 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Heavy snow tonight and Thursday.

Snow will begin near Lake Superior near midnight and spread eastward towards the Quebec border by Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts in the 15 to 20 cm range can be expected before the snow tapers off late Thursday or Thursday night. Areas closer to the shores of Lake Superior will receive slightly less snowfall as the precipitation will begin as rain and only change over to snow Thursday night.

This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system that will track south of the region.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.