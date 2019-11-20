NDP MPPs support call for Ontario Vision Zero Plan to reduce road deaths

Ontario NDP Transit critic Jessica Bell (University—Rosedale) and Transportation and Highways critic Jennifer French (Oshawa) are supporting the Ontario Good Roads Association’s call on the province to develop a Vision Zero strategy.

While the City of Toronto and a number of other municipalities have adopted local Vision Zero plans, Ontario does not have a provincial road safety strategy. B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, P.E.I., and the Northwest Territories have all officially adopted Vision Zero approaches to road safety.

“In Toronto alone, six people are hit by a car every day – and in 2018, 47 pedestrians and cyclists were killed on our streets,” said Bell, who joined the Ontario Good Roads Association for a press conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday morning. “A provincial Vision Zero approach would save lives. We know that when these strategies are properly funded and implemented, they have a big impact. They have dramatically reduced road deaths in places as diverse as Sweden, Washington State, and New York City.”

“An Ontario Vision Zero plan would unite the areas under provincial jurisdiction,” added French. “This includes the Highway Traffic Act, municipal infrastructure funding programs, and over 16,000 kilometres of roads. It would also support and encourage municipalities across Ontario to develop their own local plans.”