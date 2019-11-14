OPP identify driver that caused structural damage to bridge – UPDATE

Nov 14, 2019 @ 05:01

The Ministry of Transportation wishes to advise that for emergency reasons due to overpass damage, the full highway closure currently in effect on Highway 61 between Broadway Avenue and Neebing Avenue/Princess Street will be extended until 6:00 am, Monday November 18, 2019. This ongoing closure will allow for the completion of the necessary emergency work, upon which time the highway will be fully reopened to two lane traffic. During the closure, a marked detour will be provided from Highway 61 Neebing Avenue to Broadway Avenue and back to Highway 61 in both directions.

The highway closure is necessary to ensure the safety of road users and workers while this emergency construction work is underway.

We apologize for the inconvenience and urge motorists to schedule their travel to minimize any delays. Motorists are reminded to obey and follow all traffic signage and flag persons for the safety of both workers and drivers.

Nov 13, 2019 @ 08:01

On November 5, 2019, officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a vehicle collision on Highway 61.The collision occurred at the Canadian National (CN) overpass bridge as an unknown vehicle struck the bridge causing structural damage.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators, Forensic Identification Service and CN Police conducted an investigation into the collision.

The vehicle involved in the collision and the vehicle driver have been identified, the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

OPP would like to thank the public for information that was provided and for their patience during this time as the bridge is being repaired.

Nov 5, 2019 @ 13:01

Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising that Highway 61 north of the Broadway Avenue intersection will be closed to traffic from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Highway 61 will be closed at the Canadian National (CN) overpass bridge as OPP Technical Collision Investigators, Forensic Identification Services and CN Police investigate a collision that involved an over height vehicle colliding with the bridge on Monday, November 4.

The OPP is requesting the motoring public to utilize the detour routes at this time.

Anyone with information or video footage regarding this incident is requested to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, any information regarding this incident can also be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com/273