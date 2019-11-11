Premier Ford on Remembrance Day

Today, Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, issued the following statement on Remembrance Day:

“Today, we pause for a moment of silence to pay tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our democracy, rights and freedoms.

As Ontarians and Canadians, Remembrance Day holds special meaning for each and every one of us. For some, it’s a family member or friend who answered the call of duty. For others, it’s the memory of a loved one lost in the conflicts of distant or recent memory. For still others, it’s as simple as wearing a poppy to remember those who gave their lives for our country and for our way of life.

Time and time again throughout our proud history, Canadians have proven their unwavering bravery and dedication in the fight against tyranny and terror through many wars and conflicts.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. During World War II, Canada played a pivotal role in liberating Europe from the brutal Nazi regime, but May 8, 1945 was a bittersweet moment. Millions of people had lost loved ones and their lives had been upturned or altered forever. In all, more than 45,000 Canadian service men and women did not come home from World War II.

We are forever grateful to our men and women in uniform who left their families to defend our country and protect the values we hold dear.

To our military heroes: we celebrate your courage and we will always honour your service.”