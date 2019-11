3:43 PM EST Friday 08 November 2019

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect from this evening into Saturday morning.

Flurries and possible snow squalls are expected to develop off Lake Superior early this evening and persist into Saturday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm are possible.

Hazardous traveling conditions are expected along Highway 17. Motorists are advised to watch for quickly changing weather conditions and adjust their driving accordingly.