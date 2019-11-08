CONNELL, Denise Yvette (nee Lamoureux)

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Loving wife of Dan Connell for 55 years. Beloved mother of Jason (Susan), Sean (Cindy) and Hugh (Myja). Adored grandmother of Victoria (Hugh), Owen (Jason) & Jasmin (Sean). Predeceased by her parents Armand (1991) and Jeanne Lamoureux (2011). Denise is survived by her dear and beloved sister Marie Chenier (Roch) of Timmins, her brothers Richard Lamoureux (Doreen) of Timmins, Raymond Lamoureux (Micheline) of Timmins, Jacques Lamoureux (Julie) of Keswick, and her sister-in-law Marie Turcotte of Timmins. Predeceased by her sister Sr. Lise Lamoureux FDLS (2001), and brothers André Lamoureux (Jocelyne) (2000), and Roger Lamoureux (Nicky) (2011). Denise will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, including Melissa, Michel, Mélanie, Stephanie, Chase, Jesse, David, Jason, Johanne, Éric, Luc, Cindy and Trinity, as well as her loving & beloved extended family overseas in Ireland.

The family wishes to thank all the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Sault Area Hospital, Rev. Fr. Michael Asorgoe of St. Monica’s Parish, and especially her dear friends Donald and Gabby Landry, Linda Guindon (John), Carole Pitre (Michel), Lise Gagné (Luc), Ann Fenlon and Gary Simard (Hannah, Dana and Meghan), Don Clark and Jean O’Brien. Words cannot sufficiently express our heartfelt gratitude and thanks.

Denise was an active member of her community which she cherished and loved so dearly, and she was a friend, mentor, tutor and coach to many of its residents as well as beloved foster mother to many children. She will remain forever in our hearts, and her love, laugh & smile will never be forgotten.

At this time no formal services will be held, but a Celebration of Life in honour of Denise is planned to be held in the Spring. Memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa would be appreciated by the family. However, remembrances may be made in the form best desired by friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.