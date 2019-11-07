Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – November 7

Post Views: 108
Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.
Night – Clearing in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 12 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

Don’t forget the annual fall Scholastic Bookfair being held at Sir James Dunn School today:
  • 12:30-3:30 Classes
  • 3:30-6:00 Parents and Public

 

Brenda Stockton

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*