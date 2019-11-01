Significant Snowfall Possible Today

Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Significant snowfall is possible today and tonight.
South to southwest winds off of Lake Superior could produce flurries and local snow squalls beginning late this morning and will continue into tonight. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm with locally up to 15 cm over the higher terrain are possible.
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Significant snowfall amounts is expected this evening and into Saturday morning.
Cold west and northwest flow over relatively warm waters of Lake Superior is expected to produce flurries and local snow squalls beginning this evening and continuing into Saturday morning.
Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm with locally up to 15 cm over the higher terrain are possible.
