Discovering the fine art of shadow puppets!

2019 - Shadow Puppets
« 1 of 9 »

 

Kirk Whitlock, an arts teacher at École Saint-Joseph’s School(Wawa) put to good use to found two old diascopes, former projectors used for projecting transparencies, and incorporated them into the grade 5 arts class. Students used their imagination and various objects to practice the art of shadow making. They projected on a white screen shadows produced by silhouettes that they interposed in the light beam that projects an illuminated portrait on the screen. It was a beautiful learning activity! The students loved it!

