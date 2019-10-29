NDP again calls for Ontario Auto Strategy amid news of more potential job losses

Wayne Gates, Ontario NDP critic for Auto and Manufacturing, released the following statement in response to news that Ford Motor Company is poised to axe 450 more jobs in February 2020 as part of restructuring at its Oakville Assembly Plant. This would add to the roughly 200 jobs lost there last month.

“Our hearts are with the hardworking Ford employees in Oakville and their families, as the potential for hundreds more job losses hang over them — leaving them to wonder how they’ll keep the bills paid and the kids fed in the months ahead. For months, auto industry workers have been asking Doug Ford to do something to save the industry, but the only time he’s not sitting on his hands is when he’s waving goodbye to good auto and auto parts jobs. The NDP continues to call on the government to take immediate action to develop an auto strategy, and that has to include a strategy to make Ontario the auto manufacturing centre of excellence for electric and autonomous vehicles.”