PERRIER, Jeanne D’Arc

Passed peacefully with family by her side Thursday evening, October 24th2019 at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of Angello (Tibi) for 63 years. Loving mom to Michel (Chantale), late Claude, Louise and Guy (Suzanne). Caring grandmother of Eric, Rock (Sonia), Vicky (Marc), Tony (Brigitte) and Lina (Ryan). Great grandmother to Jérémy, Jade, Ray-Ann, Mélody, Jordan and Théodore. Daughter of the late Edwidge and Thomas Desgagné. Sister to Jacques Desgagné (Marie-France). Jeanne D’Arc is predeceased by her brothers and sisters Philippe Desgagné (Germaine), Lucianna Cloutier (Léopold), Julia Corbin (Edouard), Estelle Joubert (Carmel), Viateur Desgagné (Fernande), Benoit Desgagné (Paquerette), Lola Tennier (Normand), Georges Desgagné (Anne-Marie), Jean-Claude (Floriante) and Monique Gauvin (Gaby). She will remain forever in the memory of many nephews and nieces. Mom / Grandma will always be remembered for her notable dedication to her family and loved ones.

The funeral will be held at Ste-Cécile Church in Dubreuilville on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and family are welcomed to join us starting from noon.

Memorial donations in memory of Jeanne D’Arc made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

(Arrangements funéraires confiés à Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, ON 705-856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca