Writing makes perfect at École Saint-Joseph!

At École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), we value the importance of writing as well as the importance of transmitting a love of writing among students.

Under the director of Kindergarten teacher Ms. Jenny Bouffard, and with the support of teachers Ms. Angèle Gauthier Augé and Mr. Kirk Whitlock, students are encouraged to practice writing. They had fun tracing numbers, letters and frequent words in shaving cream!

At times, writing can be a little messy.