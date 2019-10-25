Writing makes perfect at École Saint-Joseph!

At École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), we value the importance of writing as well as the importance of transmitting a love of writing among students.
Under the director of Kindergarten teacher Ms. Jenny Bouffard, and with the support of teachers Ms. Angèle Gauthier Augé and Mr. Kirk Whitlock, students are encouraged to practice writing. They had fun tracing numbers, letters and frequent words in shaving cream!
At times, writing can be a little messy.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ontario Banning the Promotion of Vaping Products Outside of Specialty Stores - October 25, 2019
- Cross Country Running - October 25, 2019
- On pratique l’écriture à l’école Saint-Joseph - October 25, 2019