FONOM looking forward to working with northeastern Ontario MP’s

“On behalf of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) I want to congratulate all the MP’s from northeastern Ontario that were recently elected in the Federal Election, as well as the candidates that put their names forward”, said FONOM President Danny Whalen.

In the northeast, all the MP’s were re-elected except for Parry Sound -Muskoka where Scott Aitchison was elected as the MP. “FONOM has enjoyed the support and a good working relationship with all our north eastern Ontario MP’s and we look forward to this continuing.”

“We are looking forward to working with the Federal government to address the need for the expansion of broad band and cellular services, increased immigration, affordable housing and economic development opportunities for northeastern Ontario municipalities.”