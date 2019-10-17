Breaking News

Better understanding genetics through biology and crafts!

Can we integrate crafts in the study of biology? Yes, mixing both can lead to a better understand genetics! During the biology class, students at École Saint-Joseph in Wawa take on the role of genetics researcher and then cut, assemble and analyze the chromosomes of their “patient”!

Thereafter, the teachers Ms. Lynne Burnham, specialist for the subject, evaluates the results for each patient! Nice work students!

