Ontario is ready to support Manitoba

Saturday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister formally declared a state of emergency due to recent snowstorms and power outages.

In response, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement:

“Ontario stands ready to provide any assistance that the people of Manitoba may need during this challenging time. Our government has reached out to Premier Pallister to offer our full support in whatever capacity is needed.

Ontario’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation and is in close contact with our counterparts in Manitoba.

Manitoba has a friend in Ontario. My message to Manitobans is: We are ready to help. As fellow Canadians, it’s our duty to help others when they need it most. Our thoughts are with the people of Manitoba during this difficult time.”