Northern Policy Institute (NPI) 2018-2019 Annual Report

During its sixth year of operation Northern Policy Institute (NPI) kept the focus on its mission to advance the conversation on the topic of sustainable growth in Northern Ontario.

“We’ve created twenty new partnerships this year, to complement the more than fifty we established in years past” said Charles Cirtwill, President & CEO of NPI, “Because of them, NPI is closer to its goal of being a self-sufficient organization able to provide non-partisan, independent research for the people of Northern Ontario.”

These past 12 months have been busy for NPI. Some achievements include:

In collaboration with educational partners across Northern Ontario, NPI welcomed six placements as part of its 2018 Experience North summer internship program.

In November, the first official “Understanding Ontario’s Northern Regions” session was held at Queen’s Park, which invited Northern members of provincial parliament to learn about NPI’s research agenda and impact.

The International and Community Matchmaker Program was put in motion and has already brought 121 job seeking clients to the region.

In January the Northern Analyst Cooperative was launched. This program allows members to “time share” a professional policy analyst. By merging collective resources, the program allows even the smallest municipality or local charity to access high-end skills at an affordable price.

The four-part Northern Attraction Series, elaborating on the need for a newcomer attraction and retention strategy, was completed. This series has contributed to changes in the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) and the start of the federal Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) program.

“NPI looks forward to continuing its work in making Northern Ontario communities sustainable. We’ve come a long way and now is not the time to stop. NPI remains committed to making data publicly accessible, encouraging greater self-sufficiency and supporting the continuous growth of all communities. Together we build a Northern Ontario that contributes both to its own success and to the success of others.” Pierre Bélanger, Chair of Board of Directors at NPI.

To view Northern Policy Institute 2018-2019 Annual Report, visit:https://www.northernpolicy.ca/annual-report-2018-2019

SOURCE – Northern Policy Institute is Northern Ontario’s independent think tank. We perform research, collect and disseminate evidence, and identify policy opportunities to support the growth of sustainable Northern communities. Our operations are located in Thunder Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie. We seek to enhance Northern Ontario’s capacity to take the lead position on socio-economic policy that impacts Northern Ontario, Ontario, and Canada as a whole.