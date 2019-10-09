Wednesday Morning News – October 9

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – a few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 9.

News Tidbits – A transport caught fire last night and has closed the northbound lane and shoulder in the Chapleau Landfill Site Road (6.2 kms south of Junction of Hwy 101 to Chapleau). It is anticipated that there will be traffic delays while the remains of the transport and the load are removed today.

If you are interested in watching meteors, tonight the Draconids from the constellation Draco are expected to light up the night sky tonight.