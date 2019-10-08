Saint-Joseph students discover Aboriginal and Francophone cultures

Daniel Richer, dit La flèche, Abenakis, recently visited École Saint-Joseph(Wawa). This actor, storyteller and town crier was able to transmit to students the richness of Aboriginal culture and history and draw parallels with Francophone culture. Using the “Bag of Wonders”, he shared the legends and lessons of Mother Earth. Daniel Richer incorporated First Nations sign language, totem puppets, games, songs and a friendship dance. The students were made aware of the importance of living the Francophone culture and to take pride in asserting themselves!

Thank you Daniel Richer, we had fun in French!