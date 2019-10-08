Daniel Richer, dit La flèche, Abenakis, recently visited École Saint-Joseph(Wawa). This actor, storyteller and town crier was able to transmit to students the richness of Aboriginal culture and history and draw parallels with Francophone culture. Using the “Bag of Wonders”, he shared the legends and lessons of Mother Earth. Daniel Richer incorporated First Nations sign language, totem puppets, games, songs and a friendship dance. The students were made aware of the importance of living the Francophone culture and to take pride in asserting themselves!
Thank you Daniel Richer, we had fun in French!
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Start the Bear Train from Sault to Hearst: Call out to Federal Candidates - October 8, 2019
- À la découverte des cultures autochtone et francophone - October 8, 2019
- Saint-Joseph students discover Aboriginal and Francophone cultures - October 8, 2019