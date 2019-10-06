Honouring Ontario’s Fallen Firefighters

Oct 6, 2019 @ 22:17

Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General, issued the following statement in honour of Ontario’s fallen firefighters:

“Today, we honour and pay tribute to the bravery, commitment and dedication of Ontario’s firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting families, homes, and communities across the province.

Tributes like today’s memorial service at Queen’s Park also serve as an important reminder that we owe our safety and the safety of our loved ones to the personal sacrifice and dedication of firefighters and other first responders across the province.

On behalf of Premier Doug Ford and the Government of Ontario, I would like to thank fire service personnel across the province for the excellent work they do, as well as their courage, sacrifice and service to protect the people of Ontario.”