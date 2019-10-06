CUPE and OSBCU continue to Negotiate

Representatives of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) have confirmed that there will be no further communications from the union this evening regarding bargaining talks with the province and the Council of Trustees’ Associations.

The parties continue to negotiate.

The talks between the parties are aimed at ending education workers’ current job action, which will escalate to full strike on Monday, Oct. 7 if no deal can be reached tomorrow.

The parties have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of negotiations in order to focus on reaching a settlement.

CUPE education workers are the backbone of the education system. In schools and board offices, their members work as education assistants, custodians and caretakers, early childhood educators, school secretaries, school library workers, administrative assistants, maintenance workers, tradespeople, instructors, IT technicians, field technology analysts, instructional assistants, nutrition service workers, payroll clerks, developmental support workers, health assistants, school safety monitors, social workers, psychologists, child and youth workers, educational intervenors, and in many more jobs.