A Statement from Premier Doug Ford

Oct 6, 2019 @ 22:18

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement on the tentative agreement between the Government of Ontario, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), and the school board trustee associations:

“Throughout this process our goal has been to establish agreements that respect taxpayers, students and families, while also recognizing the important contributions of our front-line education workers. Our government worked tirelessly at the bargaining table to achieve this goal and as a result two million students will remain in the classroom where they belong.

On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I am proud of the work Minister Lecce has done to achieve our goals and we will continue to negotiate in good faith with all of our bargaining partners.”