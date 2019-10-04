Remembering Terry Fox!

2019 Terry Fox Run École Saint-Joseph

This year, elementary and secondary students from Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph Wawa took great pride in supporting the Terry Fox Foundation!

On September 24, students, staff and friends took part in the walk organized by Mr. Mark Szekely, Mr. Michel Lemoyne and Mr. Brandon Vachon-Case with the key support of grade 11 and 12 physical education students. Mother Nature collaborated and ensured that weather was great. The 5 kliometre walk was completed in a pleasant atmosphere that included Francophone music! At the end of the walk, all participants were offered a great popsicle snack.

Many thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of this walk in support of Terry Fox.