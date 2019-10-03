Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board to Close all Schools if CUPE Strikes

As you may know, on Oct. 2, 2019, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) provided five (5) days’ notice to begin a strike involving workers in Ontario’s education sector. This means that CUPE workers will be on strike beginning Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, unless an agreement is reached at the provincial bargaining table beforehand. All parties have agreed to continue bargaining this Friday and through the weekend in order to avoid the impact of a strike.

Nevertheless, in the event of a strike by CUPE employees, all elementary and secondary schools belonging to the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be closed to students as of Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

This decision was made this afternoon after thorough consideration of many factors, and with the unanimous support of the Board of Trustees and the board’s senior administration.

Although many school boards in Ontario employ CUPE members, they do so to varying extents. In the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board, CUPE represents over 40 per cent of all permanent employees. Approximately 250 staff members, including all of the board’s early childhood educators (ECEs}, educational assistants (EAs}, early years assistants (EYAs), carestaff, day workers, carpenters, maintenance workers, elementary library maintenance staff, and school / department secretaries, are CUPE members. In the absence of these employees, we do not feel that our schools can operate in a manner that would ensure student safety and well-being.

Should the parties involved in the central collective bargaining process not arrive at an agreement or settlement by the night of Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, all school transportation to schools in the Huron­ Superior Catholic District School Board will be cancelled and all schools will be closed to students. Schools will re-open to students once the board feels it is safe to do so.

Our Board remains committed to ensuring that parents remain informed. We will therefore be providing updates to parents and the community at large through our website at www.hscdsb.on.ca and via media outlets.

We thank you for your patience and understanding and ask that you join us in praying for a swift and just resolution to this situation.

Respectfully,

Rose Burton Spohn

Director of Education